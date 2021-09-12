Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $25.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

Get Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.