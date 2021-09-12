Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

JPC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

