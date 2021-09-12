Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

JPS opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

