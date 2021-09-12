Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.