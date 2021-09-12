NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of NVR by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR opened at $5,132.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5,107.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,902.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,823.31 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

