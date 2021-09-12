O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,692 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 86,033 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 8.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BSBR opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

