O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $230.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $234.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

