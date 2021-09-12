O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after buying an additional 938,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 672,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,772,000 after buying an additional 184,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,137,000 after buying an additional 168,946 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $250.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

