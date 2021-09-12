O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 192.5% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.