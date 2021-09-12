O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,079 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $130.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.96. The firm has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

