Oasis Network (ROSE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137.72 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 52.7% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $384.53 million and approximately $137.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

