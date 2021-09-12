ODUWA Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $8,594.00 (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $8,594.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.58 or 1.00152929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00072247 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00077006 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007263 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002205 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006131 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

