Old Republic International Co. (ORI) to Issue Dividend of $1.50 on October 6th

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) announced a dividend on Friday, August 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.50 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend payment by 10.5% over the last three years. Old Republic International has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Shares of ORI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 2,110,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.44. Old Republic International has a one year low of $13.93 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Republic International news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,167.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.