Omni (OMNI) Trading Down 15.2% Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.48 or 0.00007664 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $23.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,263 coins and its circulating supply is 562,947 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

