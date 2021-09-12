Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ONCY stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

