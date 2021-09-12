Opium Reaches Market Cap of $9.48 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Opium coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00005044 BTC on popular exchanges. Opium has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $107.10 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00129181 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.03 or 0.00181541 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,300.10 or 0.07303524 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,183.04 or 0.99995558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.00932976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003025 BTC.

About Opium

Opium launched on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.