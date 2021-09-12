Oppenheimer Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $86.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.56% from the stock’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HSBC raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average of $66.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,059,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,988,000 after purchasing an additional 98,607 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 810.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 185,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 165,076 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.