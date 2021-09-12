OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. OptimizeRx posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

OPRX traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,152. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 573.75 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,887,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $707,652.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,582 shares of company stock worth $5,143,945 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

