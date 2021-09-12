OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.83

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.83, but opened at $11.20. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 1,352 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $848.27 million, a P/E ratio of 168.29 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 257,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

