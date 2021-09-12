Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.88.

Shares of OSK opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.95. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.