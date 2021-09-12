P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.45

P10 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIOE) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 17717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.33.

P10 Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIOE)

P10 Holdings, Inc is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth.

