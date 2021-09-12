Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Gap Up to $11.82

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.82, but opened at $12.50. Pactiv Evergreen shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 422 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. Research analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael Jack King bought 9,134 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $137,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,437,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,804,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after purchasing an additional 775,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

