PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $69 million-$71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.29 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.390-$-0.350 EPS.

Shares of PD stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.05. 1,509,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1 EPS for the current year.

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.07.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $2,933,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $71,405.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PagerDuty stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.32% of PagerDuty worth $46,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

