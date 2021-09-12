PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.25. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.98. 1,337,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $62.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

