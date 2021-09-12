Pallapay (PALLA) Price Reaches $0.0553 on Exchanges

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $412,437.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00072050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.09 or 0.00130549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.21 or 0.00187299 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,374.40 or 0.07331188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,021.52 or 0.99986040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.44 or 0.00933006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003007 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 52,592,987 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

