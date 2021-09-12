Panda Yield Hits Market Cap of $44,827.56 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $44,827.56 and $1,235.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00059808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.42 or 0.00164325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002925 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00014155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.70 or 0.00739045 BTC.

Panda Yield Profile

Panda Yield (BBOO) is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Panda Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

