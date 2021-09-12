Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the second quarter worth $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 26.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 44.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $61.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on PHG shares. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

