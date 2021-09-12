Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRI shares. Truist decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.66 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.91 and a twelve month high of $153.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.09%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

