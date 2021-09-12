Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 15.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 35.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW opened at $415.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

