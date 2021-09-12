Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $10,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.