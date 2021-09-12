Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

PSN traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,614. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Parsons by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 75,658,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,640,000 after buying an additional 515,208 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after buying an additional 752,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Parsons by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,291,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,829,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares during the period.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

