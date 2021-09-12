Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 1,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $12,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE FPI opened at $12.46 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a PE ratio of 623.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.54.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 333.33%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Farmland Partners by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 72,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

