Pavion Blue Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $55.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,716,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

