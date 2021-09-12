Pavion Blue Capital LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,535,000 after buying an additional 470,458 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 876,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,017,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $20,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CARR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.98.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

