Pavion Blue Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.07. 11,005,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,000,074. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

