Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 139 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Amgen by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.70.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

