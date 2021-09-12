Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Position Increased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 21.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $475.63 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $263.35 and a twelve month high of $503.25. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 164.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAYC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

