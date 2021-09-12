PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $9.50

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.86. PBF Energy shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 4,778 shares changing hands.

PBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.97.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PBF Energy by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

