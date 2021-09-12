Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

PSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of PSO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 207,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Pearson has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pearson by 591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pearson by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

