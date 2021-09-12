Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

PPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$43.50 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CSFB lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$42.86.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$26.77 and a 1-year high of C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.38 billion and a PE ratio of -44.92.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). Analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.33%.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$318,416. Insiders acquired 270 shares of company stock valued at $10,587 over the last ninety days.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

