Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.970-$6.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.550 EPS.

PM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,234. The company has a market capitalization of $161.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.07. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

