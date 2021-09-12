Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 35,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.