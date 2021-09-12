Phillips Edison & Company Inc Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $28.89 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

