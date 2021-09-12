Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,487,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,736,810 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline comprises about 4.7% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 3.81% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $312,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE:PAA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,256,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44 and a beta of 2.32.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

