Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $108.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Fox-Davies Capital raised Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $90.17 on Friday. Plexus has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plexus by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plexus by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 94,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Plexus by 94,337.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.