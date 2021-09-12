PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

