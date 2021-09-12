PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,439.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 44,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 41,454 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $173.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

