PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,249 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 155,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after acquiring an additional 20,340 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 171,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $66.78 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average of $66.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

