PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Repligen by 28.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 148,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 32,713 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $708,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Repligen by 6.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 816,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,229,000 after buying an additional 50,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total value of $926,582.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,880 shares of company stock worth $6,695,303. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $295.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $297.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.51 and its 200-day moving average is $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 164.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

