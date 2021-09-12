PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,183 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 42.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day moving average is $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $85.47 and a one year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

